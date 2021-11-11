Passage of anti –gay bill will impose extensive policing duties on Ghana Police Service – Akoto Ampaw

Lawyer Akoto Ampaw

•8 MPs are spearheading the passage of the Anti – Gay bill

•Akoto Ampaw maintains that the bill is unconstitutional



•The anti-gay bill is currently at the public hearing stage



Legal Practitioner, Akoto Ampaw, has stated that the Anti-gay bill, if passed by Parliament, will place an extra burden of policing duties on the Ghana Police Service.



According to him, the implementation of the bill will mean that, more police personnel will be required to ensure that it is effectively enforced.



“It is clear from the reading of the provisions of the bill that it will impose extensive policing duties on the Ghana Police Service if the bill is to be effectively enforced” he said, at the first public hearing of the anti – gay bill today November 11, 2021.



“The bill has been introduced in parliament not in the manner laid down in the constitution. This is because this is a private members bill and under Article 108 of the constitution…2 and 3, it is the president or his agent who can introduce bills generally in parliament and where a bill however does not impose a charge on the consolidated funds of any public funds, then it may be introduced by a private member’s bill.

Lawyer Akoto Ampaw also argued that certain provisions in the bill will impose cost on the state coffers hence ought not to be passed.



“The bill with it’s so called provisions for therapy…medical treatment, will require in a situation where the person responsible for the assault has no money…would require that the state takes steps to provide medical services. This clearly imposes cost, charges on the consolidated common fund and therefore ought not to have been introduced by a private member’s bill,” he argued.



The Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, also known as anti-gay bill, is being sponsored by 8 Members of Parliament.



The bill has received widespread support from various religious organizations in the country.



Lawyer Akoto Ampaw, together with some renowned academics, have opposed the bill describing it as a violation of the human rights of citizens.