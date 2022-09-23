Passage of new C.I. for voters’ registration: Minority in Parliament can't be trusted - Bernard Mornah

Former Chairperson of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Bernard Monarh, has said that Ghanaians should not be too expectant that the NDC MPs will block the passage of the proposed C.I. by the EC which makes the Ghana Card the only primary document needed for voters’ registration.

He said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) cannot be trusted because they have on several occasions, failed the majority of Ghanaians by watching on as the government gets its unpopular policies passed by the House.



In an XYY interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Mornah cited examples including the failure of the minority caucus in Parliament to block the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) which majority of Ghanaians were against.



“This Parliament, they (the minority MPs) give you high hopes and they end up disappointing you. The minority represents all of including those of us without representation in Parliament but I don’t trust them.



“We went to elections, they beat and killed over nine people. We all saw what happen in Ayawaso West Wuogon. The people who were handling that security (at that time) were still brought to Parliament and our Parliament approved them.



“What did we not do to oppose the passage of the E-Levy? I slept outside in the open and became prey to mosquitos and then what happened? We just got up one day and through some charade, E-Levy was passed,” he said in Twi.

He said that the minority should prove they are against the proposed Constitution Instrument (C.I.) by the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) by going against the approval of the commission’s budget.



“They (the EC) have taken their C.I. to Parliament, don’t table it. When it is not tabled, it cannot be passed. Decline to approve the Electoral Commission’s budget because you are opposed to the nonsense," he noted.



Meanwhile, the Deputy Chairman of the commission in charge of operations, Samuel Tettey, has disclosed that his outfit would only be using the Ghana Card for the next voters' registration.



The NDC has described the move by the EC as unconstitutional, saying that it will lead to a lot of Ghanaians being disenfranchised because most Ghanaians do not have Ghana Card.



The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has, however, welcomed the decision of the EC saying that it will help sanitise the voters’ register.

Watch the interview below:







IB/WA