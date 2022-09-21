Passenger arrested in possession of parcels suspected to be wee

The suspect was found to be carrying 50 parcels suspected to be Indian hemp

A young man in his late twenties has been arrested for allegedly possessing wee.

On Tuesday, September 21, 2022, the suspect, Charles Obeng, was apprehended at the Kaneshie-Takoradi station.



According to information obtained by Rainbowradioonline.com, the suspect was transporting the substances to Takoradi.



This website also learned that the station’s operators suspected the contents of the bag and raised an alarm.



The drivers and station officers apprehended Charles Obeng.



The incident was later reported to the police.

After counting the parcels, it was discovered that the items totalled fifty (50).



When confronted, the suspect claimed he was in Accra to attend to personal matters.



When he returned to Takoradi, his uncle asked him to go get some items for him.



He had no idea what was in the bag that his uncle had asked him to collect for him.



He has since been taken to the Kaneshie Police Station.

It also emerged that a driver at the station was recently arrested and granted bail after Police discovered wee parcels in his car.



The parcels were to be delivered to someone but the driver did not know that the items he was sending to the individual, were wee.



Following this incident, the operators at the station met and agreed to scrutinize items brought to the station for transportation.