Passengers disclose their displeasure at the 20% fare increment in Ashaiman

Passengers disclose their displeasure at the 20% fare increment

Some passengers at Ashaiman have expressed their displeasure with the new 20 percent increment in transport fares.

According to them, they are not aware of the increment which came to them as a surprise.



Others also made claims that drivers are charging more than the stipulated 20%.



Speaking with Angel News, some of the aggrieved passengers indicated that there is too much hardship in the country, and the 20% shoot up in fares would compound their already bad situation.



“I came to Tema to transact business. I know from Lapaz to Tema is GHc10 but this morning they are quoting GHc12. Things are hard in this economy. In fact, the way the government is treating us is totally unfair,” a male passenger lamented.



Passengers further complained that drivers and their mates are charging different fares which they cannot comprehend.



“When you board a car, each one [driver] charges you a different fare. The way things are going is not the best,” a passenger said.

In a related incident, some passengers went ahead to clash with drivers and mates over the fare increment.



In audio sent to Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show by a listener, some angry passengers insulted the mate for charging them differently from the ‘everyday price’ they were used to.



But the secretary for GPRTU, Ashaiman Tema Traffic light branch, Samuel Amoah has said some taxes on fuel should be canceled to help stabilize matters.



Mr. Amoah pleaded with passengers to comply with the new fares while urging drivers not to charge more than the stated amount.



Some members of the public also took to social media to express their concerns over the increment in fares.