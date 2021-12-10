Passing away of Gabusu, a loss to Ghana - Alan Kyerematen

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen at Togbega Gabusu VI's funeral

Source: GNA

Mr Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry, has described the death of Togbega Gabusu VI, former Paramount Chief of the Gbi Traditional Area, Hohoe, as a loss to Ghana.

He said the contributions of the late traditional ruler went beyond the Traditional Area.



Mr Kyerematen, who paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and people of the area to mourn with them during the burial rites for the chief, said Togbega had a good relationship with former President Agyekum Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo, while he was at the Forestry Commission.



He said Hohoe had always been his second home and had a very fond relationship with Togbega, who discussed his vision for the Traditional Area with him (Kyerematen) to uplift development and bring prosperity to the people.



Mr Kyerematen said he was ready to work with Mr John Peter Amewu, the Minister of Railway Development and Member of Parliament of Hohoe, to make sure Togbega’s dream was fulfilled.



He said he would get the Council a new bus to replace the malfunctioning one he earlier donated to it.

Mr Kyerematen presented a cow, bottled water, alcoholic beverages and GHC20,000 to the Traditional Council.



Togbe Keh XII, the Divisional Chief of Gbi Wegbe, on behalf of the Council, expressed gratitude to the Minister for his kind gesture and said the people wished him well in his endeavours.



Mr Kyerematen was accompanied by Mr Amewu, Nana Ohene Ntow, a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kenwuud Nuworsu, a former NPP Volta Regional Chairman, Mr Nobel Yao Awumey, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive, and Mr Anthony Kondobrey, the Hohoe NPP Constituency Chairman, among other dignitaries.



