Passport applicants stranded as booklet runs out over unpaid debt

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Some passport applicants in the country are seething with anger following the inability of passport offices across the country to release their passports despite the expiration of their collection dates.

According to Starr News sources, the passport office is currently only attending to priority cases as the company which supplies the passport booklet has refused to supply as a result of debts owed them.

“The company that supplies the booklet is a Chinese company and because we owe them they haven’t supplied us for some time now. So we have not been able to print new passports for the past three weeks. We are hoping to resolve the impasse soon,” a staff at the passport office told Starr News Thursday.

A frustrated passport applicant Mavis Adjei told Starr News ” I was supposed to receive my booklet last week and they keep tossing me and I need to travel next week”.

Another applicant James Quaye said he applied for a passport in Koforidua in the hope of receiving it in time for a visa appointment but now he is caught in the situation.

Attempts for a response from the passport office on the development have proved futile as our calls to them have remained unanswered.

