Passport booklet shortage: 90,000 passports backlog to be cleared soon – Foreign Minister

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has assured all applicants who have not received their passports due to the current shortage of passport booklets that they will get them soon.

According to the minister, the shortage of the passport booklets is due to the supply bottlenecks created by the COVI-19 pandemic, asaaseradio.com reports.



She, however, indicated that the government is putting in measures to resolve the challenges which have led to it acquiring some 300, 000 booklets.



“We normally would order our booklets in advance. When we get to a certain level of supply, we order the next batch of booklets. Unfortunately, because of COVID and the supply chain issues that have occurred as a result, we are having difficulties with our booklets coming in.



“As we speak, we have booklets in stock, but the booklets that we have in stock are less than demand. Fortunately, we will receive booklets around the 13th of this month, way more than what is in backlog.”



“We are expecting over 300,000 this month. I believe the backlog is about 90,000, we have some in stock to take care of emergencies and expedited service and so on,” Ayorkor Botchwey is quoted to have told the press at a press conference in Accra.

Since January 2022 the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has been announcing the shortage of passport booklets.



In January 2022 it announced the shortage of the 33-page passport booklets. Currently, all passport booklets, including the 48-page passport booklets are reported to be in short supply.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







IB/DA