Past time to capture heads of Arise Ghana demo - Security Analyst tells police

Mr. Richard Kumadoe is a Security Analyst

A Security Analyst, Mr. Richard Kumadoe has said the Police ought to have captured heads of the Arise Ghana exhibition for the revolting that happened, at this point.

In his view, the Police have deferred in capturing them, a circumstance he said has permitted the pioneers to prepare more individuals for the second day of the exhibition today, Wednesday June 29.



The Ghana Police Service has served notice all coordinators of Tuesday's exhibition by Arise Ghana will be captured and charged under the steady gaze of court.



The police say they are making that move because of the assaults and harm caused to public property.



The activity, as per the policing, is in accordance with arrangements of Section 3 of the Public Order Act, Act 491.



Tuesday's exhibition named #KromAy3Hye demo finished unexpectedly after police controlled the demonstrators from pouring onto Ring Road Central to March towards the Jubilee House.

Stones were pelted at the police, from people denounced by coordinators as "troublemakers" planted inside them by a similar police, and poisonous gas were terminated, that positively from the police.



Up to this point, 29 people have been captured.



"Accessible video recordings of the occasion are being checked on and any remaining people recognized for participating in the assaults as well as prompting the viciousness will be captured and brought to confront equity," the police said in a public statement on Tuesday, June 28.



It saw that there is a "determined deception" and "falsehood" being hawked by the heads of the exhibition.



"We ask general society to ignore the misrepresentations and treat them with the disdain they merit, for the recordings and pictures of the occasion represent themselves."

Remarking on this advancement on the New Day show on TV3 with Berla Mundi Wednesday June 29, Mr. Kumadoe said "They ought to have captured them at this point at the same time, since they have left the pioneers, then it empowers them to likewise assemble their kin.



"I just seek divine intervention that we have just a single nation called Ghana and whether we are showing or we are giving policing, us be vigilant, let us be judicious and guarantee that public security is guaranteed while we likewise accomplish the point of anything we desire to put across, on the grounds that there are numerous days are ahead and numerous things will occur."



He further said somewhere else, the Inspector General of Police would have surrendered following the manner in which the Police responded to the circumstance.



"In certain nations, he would have surrendered. As of late, a few occurred in different nations, individuals of color by and large don't leave, Africans don't make moral obligation regarding the moves of their kin, especially when IGP Dr.



"George Akuffo Dampare educated them to go out there and do A,B,C,D and they went to do the very inverse of what occurred, that implies administration has an issue, there is miscommunication. Someone is sabotaging someone similarly as we found on account of the Takoradi young ladies."