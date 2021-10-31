Pasting my photo on a car does not give anyone immunity - Otumfuo

• Otumfuo accepts to be road safety ambassador

• His majesty wants law enforcement agencies to crack down on traffic regulation defaulters



• My sticker is not a license, Otumfuo charges to traffic law enforcement



The overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has charged the National Road Safety Authority to go tough on abusers of traffic regulations.



The NRSA as part of measures to effectively execute its mandate, recently paid a courtesy call on the Otumfuo where an appeal was made to the King to come on board as a Road Safety Ambassador for the organisation.



Addressing the delegation at his palace in Manhyia, the Otumfuo in leu of a complaint made by the delegation about a trend of traffic regulations infraction by some individuals, emphasised that his palace does not issue special stickers for cars.

“My child during the address said some people in Kumasi are putting certain stickers on their cars. Manhyia has not issued any sticker to anyone that prevents them from stopping whenever they are being stopped. Neither have I informed the police and the Road Safety Authority not to arrest anyone because I have given them certain documents.



“Everybody at all can print my photo and post it on a car. Is my photo a license that gives immunity? No, arrest whoever and when it comes to my attention I will come and verify if it is my car or not. None of my cars has my photos plastered around it. My car has no photos, so no one can paste my photo on his car and claim he is from Manhyia. Manhyia does not issue license,” he stated.



According to Otumfuo, he ensures that his cars and drivers have the necessary documentation.



He, therefore, urged law enforcement agencies to take on individuals including some of his chiefs who may seek to use his name to justify their wrongs.



