Pastor, 47, commits suicide after wife threatened to divorce him

The deceased hanged himself when his father went to sleep

A 47-year-old pastor, Francis Hammond, has committed suicide by hanging at Etii Sonkwa in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region over alleged threats by his wife to divorce him.

Information gathered by EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent, Yaw Boagyan, indicated that the deceased went to his hometown at Etii Sonkwa Wednesday morning to tell his father that things are not going on well for him and he may die any moment from now.



The worried father upon hearing this decided to call the deceased senior brother who is also a pastor to inform him but the deceased stopped him from doing so.



The deceased is said to have later told his father to go and rest in his room while he (deceased) also takes a nap but instead hanged himself on his ceiling fan.

Father of the deceased in an interview said he believes the threats of divorce forced his son who’s a father of five to take his life.



A report was made to the Police who came to the crime scene and conveyed the dead body to Abura Dunkwa Mortuary for preservation.