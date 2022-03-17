Pastor arrested at Kasoa for multiple defilement, victims aged between 13-15-years

The suspect is a 36-year-old pastor with Faith Christian Ministry

Pastor poses as professional actor

Ebenezer Kuma attempts to flee after defiling teenage girls



Police arrest Faith Christian Ministry pastor for defilement



The Kasoa-Ofaakor Police Command has reportedly arrested a 36-year-old pastor for allegedly defiling three teenage girls aged between 13 and 15 years.



The suspect identified as Ebenezer Kuma according to a report by Adomonline sighted by GhanaWeb, is a pastor with Faith Christian Ministry.

Under the pretext of being a professional actor and with the lure of training his victims to be actors, the suspect ended up having sexual encounters with multiple girls some of whom include the victims.



Confirming the case, the District Commander, DSP Samuel Amfoh said the suspect was arrested while he was on the verge of fleeing the Ofaakor Alico River area where he resides upon getting hint of a complaint against him.



DSP Amofa stated that the suspect is currently in the custody of the police assisting with investigations.