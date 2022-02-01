Pastor calls for polygyny in churches, describes monogamy as hypocrisy

Founder and leader of the Paniel Mighty Chapel , Apostle Richard Ankomah

Source: Nana Peprah

Founder and leader of the Paniel Mighty Chapel in Mamponteng, Kumasi, Apostle Richard Ankomah, popularly known as Tiger 88 has described as non-biblical, the rate at which male church members have been limited to marrying single wives by their pastors.

According to him, it's time pastors desist from hypocrisy and allow male church members who are financially stable to marry two to three wives.



The man of God speaking in an interview with Nana Peprah revealed that single marriages that are limited to male church members are one of the things that are sending most people to hell.



He disclosed that it is very shocking to note that most married men such as church elders, pastors, and other church members have extra-marital affairs due to the fact that they're not allowed to marry in addition. He said they do such things in secrecy to avoid being caught, and that poses more danger.



Meanwhile, he said, most women are still single based on the fact that they outnumber the men in terms of population and that is sending most of the women into frustrations whilst others have become promiscuous, something that is not done in their will.



"My brother, let us be very frank to ourselves that most of these women who have been praying for husbands are not getting a response, and the fact is that the men are limited. My fellow men of God know these things I'm saying are very true but they pretend as if all is well.

"Why do we tie ourselves with biblical quotes and fail to do the needful? Let me tell you, Paul's advice he gave to the Corinthians was a mere opinion. He's a human being like us. He never even got married," the apostle said.



Apostle Ankomah has however urged other men of God to stop the hypocrisy and allow male members to practice polygyny which is meant for men.



According to him, the one man one woman marriage rule was instituted by human beings and not God. He revealed it was very sad that most married pastors, church elders, and other church members are going to hell due to the extra affairs they have outside their marriages.



The Apostle commended the traditional culture where he recommended that the church desists from biblical hypocrisy and follow the beautiful culture that allows for multiple marriages.