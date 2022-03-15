Pastor calls for referendum ahead of 2024 election

Bishop Samuel Noi Mensah

Pastor calls for review of the Constitution

He stated the constitution does not meet the current demands of the country



He noted that at 65 years, Ghana has delayed in progress



Samuel Noi Mensah, the Presiding Bishop of Full Gospel Church International, has called for a referendum ahead of the 2024 general election in order to review the Constitution of the country.



According to him, successive governments have failed to review and amend the 1992 Constitution to meet the current demands and needs of the country and if the country fails in having a referendum ahead of the 2024 elections, it will go a long way to deny the country of its intended growth and development.



Bishop Noi Mensah explained on Joy FM that, “There must be a referendum before the next election; otherwise, this nation will definitely go down. We can’t go into the next election with the same constitution. After 30 years, you should evaluate yourself.



“You should ask yourself how well have you performed in 30 years of our democracy. The Constitution we have only enhances a political leader and so when they come into office, they like it because it benefits their selfish ego.

“That is why the ordinary man like you and I must demand and call for the referendum; otherwise, the Constitution we have today cannot take us into the next 30 years of Ghana’s development.”



The man of God further indicated that Ghana at 65 years has delayed in its progress.



He noted the 1992 Constitution of Ghana gives politicians “too much power that they sometimes manage the country as their family property.”



“The constitution has given too much power to one single person who manages the country as if he’s managing his family property or family business and that is why in this 30th year of our democratic rule, there must be the need for constitutional review if we want to enhance our governance.



“The Constitution we have only enhances a political leader and so when they come into office, they like it because it benefits their selfish ego [but] we need strong leadership that will transform our society after 65 years and that must be something the church must begin to trumpet and the church is trumpeting,” he said.



Bishop Noi Mensah stressed, “politics actually is about decisions people make that affect our lives and we must be interested. Unfortunately, whoever sits in the Jubilee House has been given too much of power.”