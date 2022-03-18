0
Pastor cum actor caged for allegedly defiling teenagers

Suspect Ebenezer Kumah.jpeg Suspect Ebenezer Kumah

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

A self-acclaimed pastor of Faith Christian Ministry in Kasoa Ofaakor Aliko, has allegedly defiled three teenagers aged 13, 14 and 16 years in the Central Region.

According to information reaching Angelonline.com.gh, the suspect, Ebenezer Kumah, a 36-year-old who doubles as a movie actor, is said to have been training the children in acting but later took advantage of the situation and defiled them at least four times.

Speaking with the Kasoa Ofaakor District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nana Amfo, he confirmed the unfortunate act orchestrated by the suspect.

DSP Nana Amfo further noted that, investigations are underway and processes are being initiated to arraign him before Court on Friday, March 18, 2022, on charges of defilement.

