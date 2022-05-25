Pastor, elders escape arrest during church service over illegal connection

The Ossa Madih Church

The Head pastor and Church Elders of Ossa Madih Church at Etsi Fawomanye in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region had to jump over a fence wall to avoid being arrested by the Police for engaging in illegal electricity connection.

A report gathered indicates that the head pastor has illegally connected power to the church and the mission house for the past five years and has not been paying electricity bills for one year.



His criminal activity was exposed when officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana who were undertaking fieldwork checking fault on some meters detected the illegal connection at the church premises.



Speaking in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, the Electricity Company of Ghana Manager for Ajumako Enyan Essiam District, Maxwell Essel condemned the action of the Pastor and his elders, adding that they will be processed for court when arrested.

He said a manhunt is on to arrest the suspects who are currently in hiding to assist the Enyan Nkwantanum Police with investigation.



Maxwell Essel disclosed that there’s a Task Force going around checking illegal Electricity connections in the evening in the district hence advising the public to stop illegal connections or be prosecuted.



He noted that the bad practice is high in most of the villages in the district.