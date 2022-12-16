Pastor fined GH¢12,000 for forging documents

File Photo

The Accra Circuit Court has fined a Ghanaian pastor GH¢12,000 for altering documents.

Seth Kwame Sallah, who doubles as a businessman, was found guilty on two charges of forgery of documents and possession of forged documents.



The court, which was presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah, fined Seth 1,000 penalty units, which interprets into an amount of GH¢12,000.



By this judgment, should Seth Sallah defaults in his payment, he will serve 12 months in prison



The prosecuting officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Evans Kesse, told the court that both the complainant, Anang Atoklo, and Seth Kwame Sallah, are businessmen who reside at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.



He said in the year 2014, both the accused and the Complainant had an agreement where the complainant supplied building blocks to the complaint, and received four plots with their documents in exchange.

He furthered that the complainant then transferred the name of the papers into his.



However, he added, the accused demanded back his plots of land in November 2020, along with a statutory declaration document that was signed by one Anang.



The complainant then checked for the authenticity of the said statutory declaration which later proved to be fake, the prosecutor said.



The complainant then reported the case to the police and the accused was arrested and charged on August 7, 2021, a Chronicle Newspaper report on Friday, December 2022, said.



AM/AE