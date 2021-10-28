Pastor fined GH¢6,300 for having sex with a woman in washroom

The incident happened at Buokrukruwa in the Tano North district of the Ahafo Region

The head pastor of House of Salvation International Church, identified as Prophet Obadiah has landed himself in hot waters for having sex with a female church member.

The man of God was allegedly caught in the act with the female church member in the washroom of the church at Buokrukruwa in the Tano North district of the Ahafo region.



The issue was reported to the Traditional Council in the area and the man of God was summoned.



His act was described as an abomination by the Council, and he was fined.

He was directed to pay GH¢6,3000 and come along with a sheep, a fowl, two bottles of schnapps, and several other items.



The Chief of the area, Nana Owusu Afriyie, and elders of Buokrukruwa Traditional Area disclosed that the items would be used for rituals and cleansing.