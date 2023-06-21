Pastor impregnates another man’s wife, refuses to buy sheep, whisky for pacification – Report

File photo

In a shocking revelation, Prophet Isaac Kofi Agyiri, the leader and founder of True Lamp Worship Centre, located at Danis in Buduburam of the Central region, has been fined GH¢50,000 for impregnating the wife of another man.

The woman in question, Janet Baah Opoku, is reported to be the ex-fiancée of the self-proclaimed man of God.



A report filed by rainbowradioonline.com has it that, Janet Baah Opoku despite being married for over 15 years, had been engaging in a secret relationship with her ex-lover.



The report explained that the said pregnancy was discovered during a ceremony held by the families of Janet and her estranged husband, Ebenezer Baah, to dissolve their marriage.



During the ceremony, it was revealed that Janet Baah Opoku was pregnant, and when she was questioned why she sought to end the marriage while carrying her husband's child, she explained that the child belonged to Prophet Isaac Kofi Agyiri and not her husband. Her family, subsequently, summoned the man of God to address the allegations of which Prophet Isaac Kofi Agyiri surprisingly admitted responsibility upon appearing before the family.



As a result, he was fined GH¢50,000 by the family in addition to purchasing a sheep and whisky as a form of restitution for impregnating a married woman. However, the report alleged that the prophet refused to provide the demands of the family and challenged them to take any action they deemed necessary.

Following the action of the man of God, the case was reported to the police and eventually landed before the Awutu Breku District Court presided over by her Worship Naomi Kontor who ordered the man of God in a two-week ultimatum to pay the fine or face appropriate punishment after pleading guilty for impregnating someone’s wife, with whom she has three children.







AM/SARA