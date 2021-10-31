Pastor narrates how police surrounded his church to arrest Sosu

• Police storms church to arrest Sosu

• Muntaka whisks Sosu away, foils attempt to arrest colleague MP



• Pastor gives a narration of how the incident happened



The head pastor of Believers House of Prayer Church, Bishop Chris Ablordey, has disclosed that some members of his church left during Sunday’s church service after armed police officers surrounded the church.



Some armed plain-clothed men on Sunday attempted to arrest the Member of Parliament for Madina, lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu at the church, where he had honoured an invitation and was delivering a sermon.



The armed men reported to be numbering about ten, are said to have identified themselves as officers from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, and demanded that the church hand over the MP to them.

According to them, the MP had failed to honour an invitation by the police and was thus being sought to be taken to the CID Headquarters at Osu.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Bishop Ablordey disclosed that the police failed to show a warrant for the arrest.



"Armed men came out of the car, they were many. Actually, I think they were more than ten



"They were not in uniforms and then they surrounded the place, and were asking for Sosu. They said I should bring him out and I said he is ministering and so when he is done. they kept pressing that they are here to take him to the police headquarters. So I asked them to produce their warrant and they couldn't,” the Bishop said.



He said the manner in which the armed officers surrounded the church caused some members to ditch service out of fear.

"They came to disrupt and even some members had to leave because of fear. So we couldn't achieve our target but all the same, we give God the glory that they were no casualties,” he said.



The Minority Chief Whip of Parliament, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka arrived at the church premises shortly after GhanaWeb’s arrival to whisk his colleague away in his car.



The armed officers were nowhere to be seen when GhanaWeb reporters got to the church premises.



This will be the second time the police have failed in an attempt to arrest the Madina MP within a week.



On Monday, October 25, 2021, some police officers tried to arrest the Madina MP during a demonstration on bad roads in his constituency, which at a point saw the burning of tyres and blockage of roads.

The MP after Monday’s incident reported the police to the Speaker of Parliament asking that the Ghana Police Service and the officers who attempted to arrest him be held in contempt of parliament.



The Speaker in lieu of the report referred the matter to the Privileges Committee of Parliament.



Listen to Head Pastor of Believers House of Prayer Church narrate the incident on Sunday in the video below:



