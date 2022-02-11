Pastor’s son jailed for forcing another pastor’s daughter to abort 5-month pregnancy

The convict pleaded guilty and was accordingly sentenced

The Assin Fosu Magistrate has sentenced an 18-year-old man to three years imprisonment for impregnating a 16-year-old girl and aborting a five-month-old pregnancy.

According to the facts presented to the court, the convict, Christian Amo whose father is a pastor at Africa Faith Tabernacle Church was staying with the victim’s father who is also a pastor at the same church for his secondary school education in 2018 at Assin Fosu.



The convict took advantage of his stay in the house and have been having sexual intercourse with the victim and got her impregnated in the course of their relationship.



The pregnancy was five-months-old when the convict decided to abort it by giving the victim a drug which subsequently made the victim unconscious.

She was subsequently rushed to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu, where dilatation and Curettage (D &C ) was carried out on her.



The case was arraigned before court and the convict pleaded guilty to his charges and was sentenced accordingly.