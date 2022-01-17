Pastor swindles nurse, steals GH¢40,000, sets her room on fire

Pastor Kenneth Mensah is currently on the run

Pastor sets nurse’s room ablaze after stealing

Pastor dupes woman after giving her concoction



Nurse' desire to travel abroad ends on a sad note



The Leader of the Mega Word Chapel International, pastor Kenneth Mensah is currently on the wanted list of the Asankragwa Divisional Police Command after he reportedly attempted to commit murder by setting a woman ablaze and bolting away with her GH¢40,000.



According to a report by The Chronicle, Pastor Mensah had an encounter with the victim, Rosemond Tano after she returned fron Dubai to prepare to travel to the United Kingdom.



Pastor Mensah allegedly told Rosemond Tano, a nurse that she won’t be able to travel to the United Kingdom if he did not pray for her because her family's witches had planned to abort the trip.



He then instructed her to bring the money she was going to use as her travel expenses for him to purify it and also give her further direction to cancel the plans of the witches her family.

The Asankragwa Police Command who confirmed the story said the victim on January 4 then went to the bank to withdraw the amount she intended using as her travel expense.



At 2am the following day, the pastor arrived in the lady’s house at Kwesibokro.



After the pastor entered the room of the victim, the pastor asked her to hand the money to him, which the victim obliged.



The divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Nana Kumi said after this, the pastor then wrapped the money in an envelope and asked the lady to sleep on it after he placed it under a mattress.



The pastor then asked the lady to face the wall and recite certain words after him whilst he prepared concoctions.



After he finished, “he asked the victim to turn and face him, he then gave the concoction to her to drink, which she did and within few seconds, she fell unconscious,” the police report said.

The police added “the lady said whilst she laid on the mattress unconscious, she felt burning sensation and this forced her to wake up only to realize that the room was on fire.”



The victim added that the supposed GHC40, 000 the pastor wrapped in an envelope for her to sleep on had also turned into pieces of paper. The pastor was also nowhere to be found in the room. She then shouted for help and her neighbour came to her rescue.



The sister of the victim alleged that the family sold the family property worth GH¢40, 000 for the sister to travel to the UK and that is the amount the pastor absconded with.



Meanwhile, the police have begun a search for the pastor for using cruel and unorthodox means to steal. He has been charged with an attempt to commit murder.



He is believed to be hiding in Enchi, Cape Coast, Elubo, Accra or Kumasi.