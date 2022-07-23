Pastors must have a side job to avoid putting pressure on church members - US-based Ghanaian Reverend

Reverend Minister, Wendy Asare

Source: Svtv Africa, Contributor

Reverend Minister, Wendy Asare, has advised that pastors must work to support themselves to avoid putting pressure on their congregants.

In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Reverend Asare mentioned that she can't determine if it is right or wrong, but the best option as leader of the church is to get a side job at least.



“Someone might say that God has called them into full-time ministry. I wasn’t there when God spoke to him. But my advice is to get a side job as you do God’s work. That will be a wise decision to avoid putting pressure on the church members. This is my opinion, and you don’t have to take but get a job to become independent,” she explained.



Moreover, Mrs Asare advised ladies in ministry to work on the side as well. She added that aside from grace, he has given them some talents or skills to make them independent.

“Churches were affected during the pandemic, and many collapsed. But if you have a job, you could have survived on that,” she said on SVTV Africa.



Reverend Asare is a leader at Practical Christian Church based in Texas.