Pastors supporting National Cathedral project will face judgement – Dr Kennedy

New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist, Dr Arthur Kennedy, has said that faith-based leaders supporting the National Cathedral project will face the judgement of God.



According to him, the religious leader must practice their faith by telling the government the truth that this is not the time to build a Cathedral, given the many challenges the country is facing.



"...all those priests who swear by the Bible and are following this thing (the construction of the Cathedral), they will account for it to God ... the Bible says that and you shall know the truth and the truth will set you free, they should tell the truth," he said in Twi in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

Also, Dr Kennedy said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prioritising the National Cathedral over the many challenges in the country is totally out of place.



"...we don't need a cathedral; I don't see how a president will come to the US and see first-class roads, first-class hospitals, world-class universities and decide that what he wants to achieve is to build a cathedral.



"... it does not mean that he hasn't done some good things, but the Cathedral is a bad idea," he added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has touted the National Cathedral as the missing link in Ghana's development. According to him, the project is equally important as any development project in the country.



The National Cathedral project was to be led by Churches in Ghana, with the government only providing land and facilitation, but reports emerging indicate that the government has taken over the project and has spent at least GH₵200 million on it so far.

The government has, however, explained that the funds it used for the project is the seed money it promised to support it with but has failed to mention the exact amount it has used for the project.



Watch Dr Kennedy’s interview below:







