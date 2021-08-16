Patriotism is the only key to development – Mary Posch-Oduro

Mary Posch-Oduro, a leading member of the NPP

Mary Posch-Oduro, a leading member of the NPP, has charged Ghanaians to exhibit a high sense of patriotism in discharging their duties for national development.

Mama Posch explained that the only key to the development of every nation and, for that matter, Ghana is patriotism.



Speaking with Posch Media Publications, the NPP National Treasurer hopeful revealed that she is amazed at how the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration has turned around the country's economic fortunes compared to the previous NDC government.



"Akufo-Addo is more passionate about Ghana because he is a patriot. His desire for the next generation speaks a lot about his national spirit," Mama Posch opined.



She said, despite all the numerous interventions by the government to bring back the country's economy on track, if the citizens fail to work as patriotic fellows, the country will not make any headway.



Madam Mary Posch further advised Ghanaians that they should be guided by patriotism wherever they find themselves, which she said goes with proper attitudinal models.

As a responsible woman who believes in youth empowerment and has always been advocating for youth empowerment on various platforms, she emphasized that the youth must be given the golden opportunity to contribute their quota for the development of the country.



She further urged the authorities to intensify the youth empowerment interventions to empower the young ones who, in return, will help build a robust economy that all yearn for.



Asked about her current stand as far as the impending NPP National Treasurer portfolio is concerned, Mama Posch pointed out that since the party has not officially announced the opening of nominations, she would have to respect the laws of the party and would prefer not to say anything for now.



"I contested in the previous elections, and massive votes were garnered even though I lost the battle to my senior brother Abankwah Yeboah, I still stand by my words that I am capable of managing the financial affairs of the great New Patriotic Party and should I be given the opportunity, I will justify my inclusion to see the general well-being of the grassroots and the youth shall be rejuvenated."