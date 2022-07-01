Patrons of DVLA fight authorities over 'No Ghana Card, No Registration'

The notice at the DVLA office

The Tema branch of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is embroiled in a lot of confusion as the Authority begins its new directive on the use of the Ghana Card as its only document for vehicle registrations effective July 1, 2022.



This, according to an adomonline.com report, has left many drivers who went to the Tema office of the DVLA stranded.



The report added that a number of the drivers said they had no prior notice of this new arrangement until they arrived at the premises of the authority.



In the notice that announced the implementation of this new directive it said:

“Effective July 1, 2022, all customers who are undertaking vehicle registration services should note that the Ghana Card would be the only acceptable identification card.”



Some of the drivers also indicated that unlike the strategy of commercial banks in the country where they sent out constant notices either via email or SMS to their clients, the DVLA did no such thing.



As of the time of publishing this report, there has not been any official response from the management of the DVLA.



