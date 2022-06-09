Paul Adom-Otchere borrowed Togbe Afede’s car to wed his wife – NDC Youth Organiser claims

Paul Adom Otchere has called Togbe Afede a hypocrite for returning his Ex-gratia

A Deputy National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Ruth Dela Sedor, has descended heavily on Paul Adom-Otchere over his recent comments about the former President of the Council of State, Togbe Afede XIV.



Paul Adom-Otchere, during a recent episode of his Good Evening Ghana show, heavily chastised Togbe Afede XIV for returning a payment of GHC365,392.67 as ex-gratia for his service to the Council of State.



According to Adom-Otchere, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State and President of Asogli Traditional Area had been hypocritical in his decision despite justifying the return of the amount on the basis that the payment was inappropriate for work that was done on a part-time basis.

Addressing Adom-Otchere’s criticism on Power FM, a furious Ruth Sedor used some harsh words on the journalist for what she described as an exhibition of disrespect towards the Agbogbomefia.



According to her, Adom-Otchere is a person who, for the sake of his sworn defence for the current government at all cost, has refused to acknowledge the benevolence of Togbe Afede in the past.



“I am saying that if he was capable enough, he would have used his own car to wed his wife. It was Togbe Afede’s car that he borrowed to wed his wife. Today, Paul, because of his defence of the Akufo-Addo government, has that effrontery,” she fumed amidst the use of some harsh words on the journalist.



Ruth Sedor went on to state that Paul Adom-Otchere has turned his show into an avenue for peddling falsehood, all in the name of defending the current government.



