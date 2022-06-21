Paul Adom-Otchere has become more political than journalistic - Prof Stephen Adei

Prof Stephen Adei and Paul Adom-Otchere

Professor Stephen Adei, has described Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana, GEG, on Metro TV, as being more political than being a journalist following recent comments on Togbe Afede’s rejection of the over GHC365,000 ex-gratia.

According to him, he does not believe the broadcaster will be mounting the ‘touchscreen’ on his TV show to critically analyse and lambast other members of the Council of State if they also decide to reject some of their benefits from the government.



Speaking to Accra-based TV3, the former Rector of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, GIMPA, stated that having gotten a political appointment, he [Adom-Otchere] should not be talking anyhow and learn to shut up.



When asked what he thinks of Togbe Afede’s rejection of the ex-gratia, Prof Adei congratulated the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State stating: “he [Togbe Afede XIV] is one of his best loved people, therefore, I must be very careful I don’t sing your praises too much. I think that he has done right. He didn’t say he is not entitled to [but] he says that he feels for what he {Togbe Afede] has done he doesn’t need the ex-gratia.”



When asked again if he completely disagrees with those who feel his actions are hypocritical, the Chairperson of the National Development Planning Commission asked, “What is wrong with Adom-Otchere? Will he go and do that for all the other people when they are [rejecting] other things?



“Paul Adom-Otchere, unfortunately, has become political rather than journalistic. By his position, he should not be the one to talk about [things like these]. He is the chairman of the Ghana Airport Company. Which capacity is he talking from? There are certain ethics of a certain position; once you are in that position, if I were him, I will shut up.

“Not because he is not a good [journalist], but you know, you have such a national, responsible position…once you accept certain positions, you must immediately be responsible…a journalist must grow up…I think that Adom-Otchere is actually bringing the position he is holding into disrepute..., ” Prof. Stephen Adei stressed.



Backgroud



Paul Adom-Otchere had stated two weeks ago on his show that Togbe Afede XIV attended only 16 per cent of meetings during his tenure as a member of the Council of State.



"[Out] of the 48 months, the Council of State held 242 meetings of which Togbe Afede XIV attended 39 [meetings]; it constituted 16 per cent.



"The Council of State is paid every month, and he [Togbe Afede] took all his salaries, of which he is entitled to it. In giving us the narrations, he should have stated that he was unable to attend all the meetings of the Council of State, yet he took all his salaries, including his car loan, a waiver from Ghana Ports and Harbour's Authority to import cars...the amount of monies government [took] off the loans that were paid to the Council of State members are more than the GH¢365k he is talking about, for a person who only attended 16 per cent of Council of State meetings...

"If you check the Council of State transportation allowances, Togbe's allowance was paid as of coming from Ho in the Volta region; some of the members told me that ordinarily, he lives in Accra, but he said he was coming from Ho," the broadcaster noted.



Adom-Otchere was unhappy that the traditional leader refunded the over GH¢365 ex-gratia paid into his account at the end of his tenure as a member of the Council of State.



To him, although Togbe Afede's move has been hailed on social media as a patriotic gesture, he cannot comprehend why the traditional leader is being praised.



The payment of ex-gratia to Article 71 officeholders, Adom-Otchere noted, is captured in the 1992 Constitution, and therefore it was mischievous for Togbe Afede to have returned his in a manner that seemingly portrayed him as incorruptible.