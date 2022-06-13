7
Menu
News

Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

Video Archive
Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adom-Otchere never finished law school – South Dayi MP

I completed law school; I have classmates - Dafeamekpor

Adom-Otchere should be humble and tell his viewers that he is not a lawyer - MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has alleged that Broadcast Journalist Paul Adom Otchere is not a lawyer as he carries himself to be.

In an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dafeamekpor said that rather than the journalist correcting his viewers who refer to him as a lawyer, Adom Otchere happily accepts the honour of being a lawyer.

According to the MP, the journalist never completed law school; therefore, he is not a lawyer.

“Adom Otchere went to the faculty of law; he did not finish lawyer school… he is not a lawyer. When he is on TV and people call him lawyer, he is not humble to say sorry; I’m not a lawyer. You may have a law degree, but you are not a lawyer.

“He has never been humble to reject that description and labelling (of he being a lawyer). I am a lawyer; I have over 105 classmates, including … Clement Akapame; some are judges, the deputy director of legal, Parliament of Ghana was my classmate, some of them are principal state attorneys, and some of them are lecturers at GIMPA,” he said in Twi.

He reiterated that even though he is not able to confirm that Adom Otchere failed at law school, he is certain that he is not a lawyer.

Watch the Dafeamekpor interview below:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Owusu Bempah blames increased cost of kenkey on Russia-Ukraine war
Truck driver plying Ejisu-Kumasi stretch arrested
How serial callers manage to call into radio programmes
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo
Ashesi University First-class Graduate Reportedly Lands Job With Goldman Sachs
Three Men, Two Women Kennedy Agyapong’s Potential Partners For Election 2024
Ex-gratia Kufuor's Parting Gift That Has Come Back To Haunt Akufo-addo
Whatever Opuni did was consistent with policies of the Board - Fmr Board Chairman
Related Articles: