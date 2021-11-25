Paul Adom-Otchere leads GACL as minister inaugurates new board

Ghanaian journalist Paul Adom-Otchere with other representatives in a group picture

Source: George Salia, Contributor

Under the auspices of the Minister of Transport, Hon. Kweku Ofori Asiamah, his deputy Alhassan Tampuli, (MP for Gushegu) has inaugurated the board of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, GACL.

The seven-member board, chaired by journalist Paul Adom-Otchere will now steer the affairs of the company.



At a short ceremony, the deputy minister administered the oath to the 5 members present. In his address, the deputy minister reminded the board that they should support the management and ensure that the policy directives of the ministry are implemented. He promised the ministry’s support to the board and wished them well.



Responding, the board chairman, Mr. Paul Adom-Otchere thanked the minister for the composition of the board which he says retains all the necessary expertise to ensure the success of the company.

He promised that the board will continue to enhance the peaceful relations now seen between management and the unions. He also said the company will confirm to work to mitigate the challenges brought about by the pandemic. He said the board will work with the ministry to improve the financial situation of the company.



The board of GACL also has three other presidential appointees; Teye Adjirackor, Kwabena Mantey Jectey Nyarko, and Philomena Sam.



The board also has the company’s Managing Director, Yaw Kwakwa; a Ministry of Transport representative, Francis Kofi Nunoo and a representative from the Ghana Air Force, Grp. Cpt. Gervase Wienaa.