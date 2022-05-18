‘Pay NSS personnel their arrears’ – Mahama tells government

John Dramani Mahama

Govt owes NSS personnel

Allowance for March unpaid



Mahama calls on govt to release arrears



Former President John Dramani Mahama, has urged the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government to pay the allowance arrears of National Service (NSS) personnel.



Sharing a photo of his NSS days with his brother and colleagues on his verified Facebook timeline on Tuesday, May 17, Mahama introduced his colleagues in the photo and wrote:



“I empathise with National Service personnel today. We have all passed through the scheme before. Please pay them the arrears of their allowances."

There has been a delay in the payment of allowances of NSS personnel with some pouring out their frustrations on social media.



The personnel lamented their allowances for March 2022 have noted been paid with some indicating that life has been difficult for them.



The National Service Scheme then apologised for the development and said the delay was not deliberate. It assured of working around the clock to pay all outstanding arrears.



Speaking on the issue, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu, described the delay in the payment of the allowance as “most unfair and insensitive,” given the current harsh economic conditions.



He argued that an early disbursement of the GH¢559 allowance to the personnel would go a long way to mitigate the economic challenges and the skyrocketing prices of goods and services.

“I would have thought government would, in the face of prevailing harsh economic circumstances, by increasing the current measly allowances and not delaying payment once again.



“How does government expect this vulnerable personnel, most of whom have been posted far away from home, to survive under the current cost of living crisis?” he queried.



He noted that, this personnel “signed for National Service, not National Suffering”; hence, government must strive to swiftly clear all arrears “immediately.”



