Pay all NaBCO beneficiaries and sack CEO - NDC Youth Organiser to Akufo-Addo

Dr Ibrahim Barihama Anyars, CEO of NaBCO programme

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been urged to pay the arrears of all Nation Builder’s Corps (NABCO) beneficiaries and sack the Chief Executive Officer of NABCO, Dr Ibrahim Barihama Anyars.

The Tamale North Constituency Organiser of the NDC, Mohammed Ali Gburima who made the call said the NABCO CEO had to be sacked because there is nothing more for him to do at the office.



“We also demand the immediate sacking of the Chief Executive Officer of NABCO, Dr. Ibrahim Anyas, since there is no more work to do in that office.” he said in a statement issued on Thursday.



The National Builder’s Corps (NABCo) programme officially ended September 1, 2022.



Government’s flagship job creation programme was initially supposed to run for three years and extended for an additional year.



The programme was aimed at engaging 100,000 young graduates.



Though the government invested approximately GH¢2.2 billion into the policy, a number of the corps complained about the non-payment of allowances by the government.

The programme was said to have ended in October 2021 though trainees were asked to keep working.



The government had indicated, during the presentation of the 2022 budget, that the YouStart programme and a Digital inclusion program would gradually absorb the remaining NABCO trainees.



However, that has not been done while government still owes beneficiaries up to 10 months arrears.



The NDC Youth Organiser called on the president to pay all outstanding allowances owed the NABCO and Youth Employment Agency (YEA) beneficiaries and close down the offices of NABCO.



“We are by this press release calling on the president, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo, to as a matter of urgency, pay all outstanding allowances owed the NABCO and YEA employees, and direct the closure of all the redundant NABCO offices and secretariats across the country to save the country the cost involved in running those non-functional offices.” he said.



NABCo was introduced by the Akufo-Addo-led administration in 2017 as part of a job creation plan.

Read full statement below:



PRESS RELEASE ON THE UNFORTUNATE AND INSENSITIVE SACKING OF NABCO AND YEA EMPLOYEES



Today, September 1, 2022 is one of the darkest days in our fourth-republican history. The Akufo Addo-Bawumia administration has taken the decision to add over a hundred thousand of our country men and women to the current worsening unemployment situation.



It will be recalled that in January 2017, when this administration took over power, the unemployment rate that was left behind by the Mahama administration was 5.45 percent.



Instead of putting in place policies that will create sustainable jobs for our teaming youth, this government was rather engaged in temporary, vote-buying schemes that were always bound to fail.



Our unemployment rate has thus risen from 5.45 to 13.4 percent since this government assumed the reigns of this country.

As of today, all NABCO employees have been officially sent home by this insensitive government to add to the already worsening unemployment situation.



As if that was not bad enough, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has also directed all employees under the Community Protection Assistants (CPAs) model and the School Support Module to vacate their posts as of today.



These decisions only go to buttress the fact that not only is the Akufo Addo-Bawumia administration insensitive to the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian, they have also lost touch with the real challenges and concerns of the citizenry.



We are by this press release calling on the president, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo, to as a matter of urgency, pay all outstanding allowances owed the NABCO and YEA employees, and direct the closure of all the redundant NABCO offices and secretariats across the country to save the country the cost involved in running those non-functional offices.



We also demand the immediate sacking of the Chief Executive Officer of NABCO, Dr. Ibrahim Anyas, since there is no more work to do in that office.



Finally, we want to urge the youth and all citizens in general not to despair. The unprecedented hardships we are witnessing under this government is something we have never witnessed in this fourth republic.

However, the days of this government are numbered, the next administration of the NDC shall restore hope to the citizenry, and steer this country back onto the path of prosperity and development.



SIGNED:



Ali Gbirma



Tamale North Constituency Youth Organiser



National Democratic Congress (NDC)