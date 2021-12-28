Pay arrears to our schools or we turn students away – CHASS to government

CHASS is calling on the government to address their challenges

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has given the government up to December 31, 2021, to release a full complement of outstanding monies and food supplies to its schools or it turns students away.

In a statement jointly signed by the General Secretary and President of the National Executive Council (NEC) of CHASS, implementing the Free Senior High School policy has been confronted with numerous challenges owing to Government’s failure to supply food to the schools on time amid financial constraints.



The statement added that the “delays in the release of monies to schools and also the releases that are generally done in bits are also affecting the smooth running of the schools.”



According to CHASS’ Executive Council, should Government fail to meet its demands, they will “officially inform the GES Management on the 4th January 2022 and advise parents not to send their wards to schools on the reporting date of January 5, 2022, as Heads will not be able to administer the running of the schools amidst these challenges” despite hopes that things would not go awry.



Below are some of the listed items owed the schools:



A. First Semester forms one and two recurrent (balance) for 2021.



B. The whole of Second Semester recurrent for forms one, two, and three.

C. Form one perishables for Second Semester.



D. Fifty percent of form 3 perishables.



E. Teachers Intervention Money.



F. Staff Motivation.



G. . Development Levy.



H. Fifty percent examination levy also National Food and Buffer Stock (NABCO) should make available all outstanding food supplies to schools.