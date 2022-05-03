0
Menu
News

Pay attention to the psychosocial needs of church members

1.21467640 File photo

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: GNA

Leadership of religious bodies, especially churches, have been advised to concentrate on preaching and on spiritual manifestations and pay attention to the psychosocial needs of members.

Dr Ebenezer Tetteh Kpalam, a clinical psychologist who gave the advice bemoaned the lack of care for the psychosocial needs of congregants even though it was evident that many of such people were religious and needed help.

Dr Kpalam, who is also a pastor at the Church of Pentecost, gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema on the increasing reports of domestic violence resulting in the death of some victims.

“It is the responsibility of the churches to equip the leaders to do more than preaching and developing the spiritual needs of the people, it is good to support them in prayers but encourage them to get professional help,” he said.

He said church members must be sensitized to know that it was not okay to take violence against them as normal, and therefore must get the needed help either as the victim or as the abuser.

According to him, the church was failing society, adding that every conversation that pertained to life, must be discussed in the church, stressing that, “God is interested in every aspect of life, not only the spiritual.”

He said the church must create a unit, and make it known to the congregation and their immediate society, as a place to seek help when going through psychosocial challenges.

He said churches could also invite professionals to their meetings to address such issues and educate members to know that talking about their marital challenges do not mean they lacked faith in God.

He urged the public to be circumspect when discussing psychosocial issues of people as that could prevent others from voicing out their similar problems and seeking the needed help.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The end of Adwoa Safo’s dominance defined In NPP constituency elections
Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ii Arrives In The U.s. For Memphis In May
I left my UK-based boyfriend for a pastor because Holy Spirit revealed he will marry me – Woman recounts
‘I genuinely believe Ghana's army is useless’ – Barker-Vormawor barks again
2020 polls: Mahama’s running mate responds to Dr. Obed Asamoah's criticisms against her candidature
Juliet Ibrahim sadly recounts how ex-boyfriend camped, raped her every day
Sammy Kuffour reveals how he sold weed to survive
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK