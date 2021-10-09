Pay attention to your children – Kwabena Boafo

Radio host, Kwabena Boafo

Co-host of Ghana’s number one socio-religious radio show NsemPii, Kwabena Boafo has pleaded with parents to pay particular attention to their children.

According to him, a lot of parents lose their focus once they are with their children, which opens the children up to a lot of dangerous events.



“I see and hear of a lot of these situations every day, and I believe it’s high time we paid attention to it”.



Talking to his listeners on Happy 98.9 FM’s Obra Yi Edition of Nsem Pii, he said, “Personally when I hear children who are in any form of trouble I, first of all, ask of their parents because they should have also been looking out for their children.”

He went on to explain that children are very delicate and should be treated with much attention otherwise, we can easily lose them.



“If you are too busy to keep an eye on them, get someone to help you because losing sight of them for a few minutes can leave you with a lifetime of regret,” he advised.