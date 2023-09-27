Pay for your graves, coffins before attempting to protest at Mahama’s office – NDC youth wing roars

NDC flag | File photo

The Greater Accra Regional caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth wing has sent a strong warning to one of the communication members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for planning to demonstrate in front of the office of former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to a now-deleted peacefmonline.com report, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah and an amorphous group of people have issued a 14-day ultimatum for the Special Prosecutor to investigate the infamous Airbus scandal involving John Dramani Mahama.



This has infuriated the youth wing of the NDC who is promising hell for anybody who will make the move to picket in front of the office of the former president through a statement released by the party youth organiser.



The youth wing of the NDC has said that the members of the supposed protest should prepare for their graves and coffins before venturing because no one will leave unscathed.



“The group, if indeed it exists, and its leader may have a right to demonstrate, but that right must not be exercised in a reckless, illogical and smoke-induced manner.



“This statement goes as a warning or whatever they may want to call it, to Owusu Bempah and whoever he may be planning this with, that they should not dare come closer to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama's office. If he and his lapdogs are men, they should make any silly attempt around that office.



“In the event, Owusu-Bempah and his group remain nonchalant and attempt anything close to what they have announced, they should pay for their coffins and graves before they come,” parts of the statement read.

Read the full statement of the NDC youth wing below:







