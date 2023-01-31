Pay more attention to misinformation to guide the public - Ambassador Tom Nørring

Ambassador of Denmark H.E. Tom Nørring with ISD delegation

The Ambassador of Denmark to Ghana, H.E. Tom Nørring has urged the Information Services Department to pay more attention to misinformation both on international and local issues to aid proper understanding of issues and make informed choices.

He made the call when a team made up of the Acting Director of the Information Services Department Mr. David Owusu-Amoah and Mrs Ethel Codjoe Amissah, Director of the Public Relations Coordinating Division paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Accra yesterday.



According to the Danish Ambassador, such misinformation could project negative or positive reactions inimical to productivity and positive development in the world as projected in most cases, a situation he called unfortunate and unacceptable.



Mr. Owusu-Amoah, briefed the Ambassador on the Public Information dissemination role of ISD and explained that the dynamics of new media continue to challenge the Department to explore more modern and robust ways of information dissemination adding that this is done alongside the use of the public information vans to the remotest parts of Ghana to ensure no one is left out on important national issues.



He assured the Ambassador of the department’s efforts and commitment to continue to put out the right information devoid of sensationalism to elicit the right public action and in turn transform behaviours.

The Director of the Public Relations Coordinating Division, Mrs. Ethel Codjoe-Amissah briefed the Ambassador on the work of the Division. She acknowledged the decades of successful development cooperation between Ghana and Denmark and noted that since 2020, the Embassy has moved from development aid to trade and cooperation in other areas.



She was of the hope that in the future the departments using the appropriate channels, will call on them to discuss areas of mutually beneficial collaborations adding that the visit is a start of healthy, prospective and fruitful relationship between the two organizations.



They were accompanied by some supporting staff of the Public Relations Coordinating Division including Ms. Phyllis Nuno, Ms. Juliana Akyea and Mabel Delassie Awuku.