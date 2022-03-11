Pay nursing mothers maternity allowance – Dr. Samuel Owusu appeals to government

The government is being urged to support nursing mothers

The government has been urged to introduce maternity allowance to support the wellbeing of nursing mothers. The United Nations (UN) Eminent Peace Ambassador Dr. Samuel Owusu who made the appeal explained that some young women terminate their pregnancies because of inadequate financial support.

He also observed that some women fall ill during pregnancy and do not go to work, hence their consistent incomes may be cut. He described the situation as worrying and called on the government to at least pay pregnant women GHC200 monthly in order to support them.



Dr Samuel Owusu said this at an event to celebrate women at the University of Ghana Business School.



It was organized by the International Association of World Peace Advocate (IAWPA) Ghana, under the auspices of Dr Samuel Owusu, the event brought together women from organizations, including the Church of Pentecost, Apostolic Church, Madina market, Immigration Service, Federation of Muslim Association National Level, Ogbojo Market Women, and some women in the media.



A health screening and massage session were held for the women. Speaking at the event, Dr Samuel Owusu said, women, need support especially during and after pregnancy.



“I am appealing to the government to introduce maternity monthly allowance for pregnant women and mothers so that they can fall on it during and after pregnancy.”

He also urged mothers to take good care of their children to prevent waywardness.



Dr. Owusu urged women to do more to tolerate and celebrate each other, adding that it will help the country develop.



“Women are trying, but they need to do more. When women celebrate each other, there is surety of the peace, equality of development and serenity of life,” he said.



Meanwhile, Dr Samuel Owusu also appealed to men to give women the opportunity and hope to strive higher, saying that they will do better when given the opportunity.