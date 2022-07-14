3
Menu
News

Pay our allawa or we picket – Trainee nurses, midwives to government

Nurses 11.png A number of nurses said they have no option but to defer their courses

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Members of the Ghana Nurse-Midwife Trainees' Association are threatening to picket at the Ministry of Health if their allowances are not paid by the end of July this year.

They have also threatened to boycott all intra-semester and inter-semester practicums indefinitely.

Addressing a press conference today, Thursday, 14 July 2022, in Kumasi, the National President of the Association, Adumbisa Pascal, said they have not been paid allowances for 11 months now.

He said, as a result, over 1,000 trainee nurses have been prevented from taking examinations since they could not pay their school fees due to non-payment of allowances.

A number of them, he said have no option but to defer their courses.

While expressing disappointment in the government, he said they are suffering and want the government as a matter of urgency pay them.

Mr. Adumbisa also called on the government not to cancel the allowance due to the IMF conditions and any attempt to do so will be met with the fiercest resistance.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Amartey Kwei described 3rd Republican MPs
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead