Pay our allowances – Ghana-Nurse Midwife Trainees Association appeals to government

Logo of the Ghana-Nurse Midwife Trainees Association

Ghana-Nurse Midwife Trainees Association (GNMTA) has appealed to the government to direct the Ministry of Health to as a matter of urgency pay allowances due to them.

The Association said the ministry has not made any payment in over a year, despite all attempts to resolve the issue.



The National President, Pascal Adumbisa said the prolonged delay has had an immense effect on the trainee nurses and midwives.



Mr. Adumbisa called on the government to demonstrate its commitment to nurses and midwives by disbursing their allowances.

