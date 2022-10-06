Pay us economic, sitting and traveling allowances - House of Chiefs tell Akufo-Addo

Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II (in Kente) addresses the gathering

The National House of Chief has demanded payment of economic, sitting and traveling allowances in line with current economic conditions.

At a meeting between the chiefs and President Nana Akufo-Addo on illegal small-scale mining activities (galamsey) on Wednesday, October 5 in Manhyia, the traditional authority backed the president’s comment at the recent UN general meeting on some of the causes of the current economic downturn.



The president while delivering his address touched on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and said: “every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits our pockets and our economies in Africa”.



Commenting further on economic issues, the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II urged Russia to cease fire.



He further appealed to the government to fulfill payment of all outstanding allowances owed to the traditional authorities.



He added that the traditional authorities should also be paid other allowances to cater for the demands in the current economic circumstances.

“We urgently appeal to your government to pay Nananom’s outstanding quarterly allowances. We also demand economic, sitting and traveling allowances to reflect present-day economic conditions,” Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II said.



Background



Ghana’s economy has fared badly in the last couple of months with economists pointing to record high inflation rates, fuel price hikes, and the Cedi depreciation as the basis for their claim.



Government has consistently blamed the situation on the ravages of Covid-19 and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war but has assured that it is implementing measures to mitigate the impact such as seeking an IMF programme in the interim.



Amidst the downturn, Ghanaians have lamented the impact the economic situation is having on their cost of living.

