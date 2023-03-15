Pay us our 8 months arrears – Rotational Nurses to government

File photo of a group of nurses demonstrating

The Rotational Nurses and Midwives Association (RNMA) in Ghana are calling on government to pay them their allowances.

Rotational Nurses and Midwives are newly qualified health professionals who are obliged do a mandatory one-year national service within the various hospitals across the country.



The Rotational Nurses and Midwives number about 10,957 currently.



According to the Association, they have not been paid in the last eight months.



The National President of the RNMA, Jasper Dzorkah and a Concerned member of the association, Belinda Sarpong, explained the plight of members to Nana Otu Darko on CTV’s Dwabre Mu.



According to the association’s President, the National Service Secretariat (NSS), deployed the Rotational Nurses in June 2022 while the Rotational Midwives were deployed in July 2022.



“Till now we have not received our allowances; not even a pesewa,” he revealed.

“The situation has, thus, left us frustrated, as many affected persons struggle to commute to work and make ends meet,” he noted.



The association indicated that for the past three months, the Ministry of Health has been telling them they are following up with the Ministry of Finance.



“That is all they keep telling us,” they indicated.



They called on government to come out with timelines for the payment of their allowances.



“What we want government to do is from today, till 20th March 2023, the government should come out with a communiqué that will be word-binding on when payment will be made within the shortest possible time,” the President stated.



The association also indicated that if nothing is heard from government by the deadline given, its leadership will declare the next action to be taken on Saturday, 25 March 2023.