Paying loans, buying 100s of vehicles: Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament of Assin Central has provided an account of his contributions to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), from its formative years till now.

Kennedy Agyapong on Net2 TV (January 12) narrated how from 1991, he, among others including former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko took interest in the party and made significant financial and logistical contributions to its establishment.



The Assin Central MP who was based in the United of States of America at the time, added that he was among a Ghanaian core group that rose up against Rawlings and demonstrated against him during one of his visits to the United States.



He disclosed that the thinking that birthed the NPP happened in 1991 as a Danquah-Busia party before it was formalized with a new name in 1992 as the New Patriotic Party.



In all these processes, Kennedy Agyapong says he was part because he was unhappy with how then president Jerry John Rawlings was handling the country.



“We started as Danquah-Busia in 1991 before establishing the party in 1992. I respect the founding members because they took the risk to challenge Rawlings. I give the likes of Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Alan Kyerematen credit but we were in the US funding most of the activities. I was against autocratic rule of Rawlings. I had experienced free world in Germany and United States,” he said.

From his contributions during the formation of the party and the elections of 1992, 1996 and 2000, Kennedy Agyapong gave an account of how he worked to turn the Assin constituencies from NDC strongholds to NPP.



He mentioned the assault, threats and attacks he and supporters of the NPP suffered in their bid to turn the Assin constituency in the favor of the NPP.



“Everybody was afraid of Rawlings in Assin. Central Region was a no-go area for the NPP so only few of us had the courage to campaign in the region. I was campaigning in one community when I saw buses conveying people. They went to beat the NPP supporters in the coastal areas”.



The Ken City Media CEO also outlined some financial commitments he made to the party including the settlement of a US$3million loan.



“We once went for a loan of US$3million through CAL Bank. My company used eight years to pay for the loan plus interest in 1992. We paid NPP loan. That is why President Kufuor agreed to give me contracts. Because of this history, President Kufuor promoted me."

Kennedy Agyapong also cited instances where he personally funded the purchasing of vehicles for the party. In different instances and years, he bought hundreds of cars for the NPP.



Kennedy Agyapong confirmed that he was forced to come public with his support for the NPP due to the statement from Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe questioning his contributions to the party.



“I have been with the party for long. I’m here because I’ve seen the comment from Nyaho-Tamakloe. We have done a lot things behind the scenes. I started following this party when I was 31 so nearly 30 years in the party is no mean achievement. No one should write off what I have done for this party," he stressed.







KPE