Peace Council condemns Ejura brutalities, welcomes President’s directive

Some youth of Ejura registering their protest clashed with the military and police

The National Peace Council has condemned the upheaval that occured in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

They have asked the relevant agencies to work to ensure that the culprits are punished.



A statement said “the attention of the National Peace Council has been drawn to a shooting incident reported to have taken place in Ejura in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday June 29 2021.



“The council received this unfortunate report in the middle of a national stakeholder dialogue to chart a path to consolidate the gains the country has made beyond the 2020 elections.”



It added “The Council expresses grave concerns that three Ghanaians have lost their lives in this violent incident.

” The council condemns the unfortunate incident and calls on the relevant agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the matter without delay.



“The council notes with appreciation the President’s directive to the Minister of the Interior to conduct a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrence.



“We encourage the proposed committee to work within the terms of reference.”