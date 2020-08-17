General News

Peace Council lauds EC’s ‘let the citizen know’ initiative

Peace Council chairman, Rev Emmanuel Asante

The National Peace Council has extolled the Electoral Commission on its ‘Let the Citizen Know’ platform structured to engage the electorate on its activities and processes ahead of the 2020 general elections.

According to the Council, such an initiative has contributed to openness, transparency, and some information that have enhanced the voters registration exercise.



In a press statement issued on August 17, 2020, the Council reiterated that such a practice is key to electoral integrity and credibility ahead of the forthcoming elections.



“We acknowledge the EC on its responsiveness which ensured availability of materials and logistics required for the registration. The national peace council lauds the ‘Let the citizen know’ initiated by the electoral commission to update Ghanaians on the registration exercise. This has largely contributed to key elements that go to improve the credibility of such exercise namely; citizens’ access to information, openness, transparency. This practice is key to integrity and credibility ahead of the December elections,” parts of the statement read.

Meanwhile, according to the EC, the initiative will be a platform where the Commission would receive feedback, respond to questions and address concerns on a timely and regular basis.



The bi-weekly engagement provided updates on the number of persons who registered per day nationwide, details on male/female ratios, number of persons who used the guarantor system, and the number of persons who used a form of identification.



This forms part of an open-door policy by informing stakeholders about its operations and the need for citizens to build trust and confidence in the Commission.

