Peace Council must call to order politicians who incite violence – Pentecost Apostle

Chairman of National Peace Council, Rev. Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi

The Koforidua Area Head of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Mike Kwame Etrue has urged the National Peace Council to immediately call to order politicians who incite violence ahead of the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

He said the peace of the country must not be toiled with for any individual interest.



“It is God who appoints leaders. If God doesn’t want you to be President it is God who make choices it is not your effort. So they should be patient and decorum for Ghana to sustain the peace we have. We don’t want any problem, any disturbances in the system. Peace Council should call such people [anyone incites violence] and advise them for us to enjoy our peace”.



The comment by Apostle Mike Etrue comes on the back of threat by Minister for Food and Agriculture also Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong that the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, will never hand over power to largest opposition NDC.



Mr. Acheampong further stated the NPP will demonstrate to the opposition party that “we have the men they dare attempt to use threats, violence and engage in foolishness in 2024 general election”.



The NDC in a statement signed by the General Secretary for NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey indicated that the NDC will resist any attempt aimed at subverting the will of the Ghanaians people.

Apostle Etrue who is an Executive Council Member of The Church of Pentecost stated that politicians must be mindful of their utterances emphasizing “Election is people’s choice. The person chooses what he/she likes so politicians must be mindful of their utterances”.



He said politicians must focus on explaining to electorate’s realistic policies and programs that will bring development to the country and improve the living standards of the people.



“Your visions and policies are what electorates will consider to vote. But we Africans have a problem we are even unable to explain policies to the electorates they are just making so much noise.Some of the manifestos are fully bloated with unrealistic promises but we don’t take them to task. When you go to order European countries whatever you say you make sure you do it so we want them to organize the elections and whatever meetings they do in peaceful manner.”



Apostle Mike Etrue said this during the climax of the 2023 Easter Convention by the Koforidua Area of the Church of Pentecost under the theme “That I may Know Him and the Power of His Resurrection.”



He charged the congregants to possess the resurrection power of Jesus to do exploits and become agents of change and transformation.

Present at the Service were some Chiefs and Queen mothers, and the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi.



In a brief speech, the Member of Parliament commended The Church of Pentecost for its relentless contribution to the development of Ghana and spiritual growth of the country.



He requested for continuous prayer and support for President Akufo Addo as he works assiduously towards economic recovery of the country.



He announced that Pentecost Senior High School in Koforidua has been selected to benefit from government’s “smart school model project” which will make the school center of academic excellence.