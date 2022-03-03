Peace Council not serious about election related violence – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of NDC, Asiedu Nketiah

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketiah, has said the National Peace Council and the Electoral Commission (EC) are reluctant on acting on violent cases recorded during the 2020 General Election.

Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday, Mr. Nketia noted that proposals agreed upon to prevent brutalities visited on innocent Ghanaians during the last election are still on the shelves.



According to him, after the retreat held at Aqua Safari in Ada organized by International Bodies such as the Commonwealth, UN, ECOWAS among others nothing has happened again.



“In fact, the major effort that has been put in place was when the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth came and also the United Nation also delegated Dr. Chambas, ECOWAS also delegated some people. They came and organized retreat between ourselves, the Electoral Commission, the Ghana Peace Council, and NPP.”



Mr. Nketiah said after the meeting the NDC put down some electoral reform proposals and have knocked at the doors of the Peace Council and Election but nothing has come out of their move.

“We have written back to the Peace council asking them where are we going from Ada and they seem not to have any idea. They were rather telling us where we should be going. They who are actually the facilitator,” he stated.



He warned that affected persons in the last election would not allow themselves t to be hurt again in the coming election.



“There were a lot of things done against us. Our people believing in the proper post-election adjudication feel disappointed. So, now the feeling is that let’s throw every caution to the wind. Let’s carry our own referee into the ring as Prof Azuma Nelson has said.



“So if nothing is done to address these concerns I am afraid that the next election would be a difficult election. Because people who have suffered violence without any redress, naturally, they are likely to prepare to defend themselves,” Mr. Nketia disclosed.