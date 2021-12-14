Peace FM presenter to drag WAEC to court over WASSCE leaked questions?

Broadcaster and sit-in Presenter for Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Nana Yaw Kesseh says he wants to send WAEC to court over the issue of leaked exam results.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has cancelled over 100 entire exam results of students who sat for the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Ghana.



According to a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Mrs. Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, a total number of 1339 subject results and 174 entire results “have been cancelled for various examination malpractices such as bringing foreign material including mobile phones into the examination hall, tearing off parts of question papers and collusion”.



The statement further revealed that “the entire results of 3,667 candidates have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination malpractice detected during and after the conduct of the examination”.



“The scripts of candidates from 194 schools in certain subjects have also been withheld and are being scrutinized”, it added.



However, the problem of leaked questions resulting in the cancellation of results has been lingering on for years and it seems it will continue without rectification on the part of the examination Council.



Each and every year, there are students who find their results cancelled because the exam questions came out prior to the writing of the exams.

This bothers Nana Yaw Kesseh as he finds it difficult to understand why the students should suffer for the failure of WAEC to prevent their questions from being leaked.



Nana Yaw Kesseh has registered his intention to file a legal suit against WAEC.



Speaking on 'Kokrokoo' Monday morning, he said; ''I want to send WAEC to court. It's my lawyer TK who is delaying me".



"You sit in your room to set your questions. I am not there but every year, your exams leak . . . that's what I don't want to hear. What pains me the most is when someone has finished writing the exams and WAEC says the papers leaked, so they have cancelled it," he expressed his concerns.



