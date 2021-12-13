Peace FM's Emmanuel Atiemo is dead

The late Emmanuel Atiemo

Emmanuel Atiemo died on Friday, December 10, 2021

Peace FM employees saddened by death of colleague



Emanuel Atiemo was in charge of Livestream for The Platform Show



The Despite Media group has lost one of its employees to death.



Emmanuel Atiemo until his demise was the IT technician working with Peace FM, a subsidiary of the media conglomerate.



Until his death, Emmanuel Atiemo was the social media specialist for Peace FM and was in charge of streaming for The Platform show hosted by Nana Yaw Kesseh.

The programme host, Nana Yaw Kesseh, announcing the death of his colleague in a Facebook post stated that he died at home on Friday, December 10, 2021, after he had closed from work.



TWI NEWS



“...Last Friday, he closed from work as always, got home and spoke to those he had to speak to and that's the end...,” he wrote on Facebook.



The death of Emmanuel Atiemo, who was also an online publisher for Peacefmonline.com, has come as a shock to many including his friends and colleagues.



Many of those saddened and shocked by his death have taken to social media to eulogise the late Emmanuel Atiemo.

