Peace and economic stability will underline Akufo-Addo's legacy - Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta made this assertion in parliament during presentation of mid-year budget review

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has expressed optimism that President Akufo-Addo will leave behind a legacy of a nation that is at peace with itself and one with economic stability.

Presenting the 2021 mid-year budget review, the Minister said the mandate of Nana Addo was renewed because the electorate recognised that the difficult crisis that the country and the world, as a whole, were facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic required competent and bold leadership.



He furthered that that leadership had been provided and will continue to be delivered under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The optimistic Minister said: "Mr. Speaker, permit me to say with all the confidence that I can muster, that the President’s promise to leave at the end of his term in January 2025, a legacy of a proud and confident nation at peace with itself and the world around it, is on course.



"We are pushing the boundaries of our economic activity and doing so right from the centre of a fast integrating single market for the continent of Africa.

"If we stay on course, Mr. Speaker, a few years from now, within this decade, Ghana’s strategic place at the centre of the African Continental Free Trade Area of one billion consumers and some US$2.5 trillion GDP and growing, will become a reality.



"The policies of this government, in education, in infrastructural development, in industrialization, in fast-tracking digital technologies, in strengthening the financial services sector, in foreign diplomacy, are all being deliberately pursued and synchronized to get this generation to establish Sub-Saharan Africa’s first independent nation, Ghana, as the commercial and investment centre for Africa.



"We began by setting the country on a transformation trackback in 2017 with our bold vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid. The recovery is on; we are back on track, despite the pandemic. The plan of the President is to achieve, from this year, a strong and sustainable recovery of the economy,” he concluded.