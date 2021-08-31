Peace campaign held at Karaga

Peace Ambassadors of Karaga have been urged to promote co-existence among the youth

Source: GNA

A peace campaign has been held in the Karaga District of the Northern Region as part of efforts to promote peaceful coexistence and law and order to enable residents to go about their normal duties without fear.

It was also to build rapport between residents and the security services to facilitate information sharing to help in flushing out criminals in the area.



The event, which was attended by members of the security services, traditional authorities, youth groups and women groups, among others, was organised by the Peace Ambassadors of Karaga, a youth group in the area, working with other youth groups in the Karaga District.



Members of the Peace Ambassadors of Karaga were earlier this year trained by the Northern Regional Office of the National Peace Council in collaboration with Norsaac, a civil society organisation, with support from Oxfam in Ghana to be peacebuilders and to campaign for peace in the district.



In recent times, there are rampant crimes such as armed robbery and kidnapping in the Karaga District while chieftaincy and land disputes are also on the rise.



Superintendent Alhaji Abdul-Latif Nbonwura, Karaga District Police Commander, who addressed participants at the campaign at Karaga at the weekend, reiterated the need for community members to collaborate with the Police by sharing information to help ensured law and order in the area.

Superintendent Alhaji Nbonwura told the people that “We must be together. We are here to serve you. We will respond to security issues affecting you.”



He spoke about acts of terrorism in neighbouring countries, saying “terrorism is around us” and encouraged the Chiefs, assembly members, youth and all stakeholders in the district to be vigilant in their communities and report strange movements, especially of unknown people to the Police.



He appealed to Chiefs and property owners to properly interrogate people, especially strangers, before renting their property to them to prevent the harbouring of suspected terrorists.



Mr Nuhu Abukari, Deputy Director of Programmes at the Northern Regional Office of the National Peace Council, told participants that “peace begins with individuals” and encouraged them to be at peace with one another, open up and work with the security services and the peace structures in the communities for peaceful coexistence.



Mr Abukari advised the participants to be careful about their attitude towards politics and political parties to avoid polarisation in the communities and said it would not be healthy for peaceful coexistence.

Tong-Lana Yakubu Andani, Chief of Tong, urged the Peace Ambassadors of Karaga to continue their good works to help promote peace in the area.



Alhaji Alhassan Mohammed Awal, Executive Director of Norsaac, urged the people of the area to deepen conversation among themselves to help promote peace in the area.



Some youth, who participated in the event, advocated sustained peace in the area to enhance development.